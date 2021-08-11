Yellow Road Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $34,038.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 90.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00151453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00161542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,020.22 or 0.99619237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.38 or 0.00877521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,929,306 coins and its circulating supply is 2,279,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars.

