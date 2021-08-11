YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $726,447.00

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $794.50 or 0.01726528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $726,447.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFDAI.FINANCE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00154139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00162281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,034.29 or 1.00037177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00873233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFDAI.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFDAI.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.