Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Tops $0.25 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $2.50 million and $1.27 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00156270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.26 or 0.99786176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.00860996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

