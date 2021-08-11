yOUcash (YOUC) Trading Up 27.3% Over Last Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $697.29 million and approximately $100,946.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.83 or 0.00894958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00112394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00044002 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,336,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.