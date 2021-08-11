YVS.Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125,722.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $378,352.35 and $125,722.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00151453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00161542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,020.22 or 0.99619237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.38 or 0.00877521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,800 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

