Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Cerecor posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 261.82% and a negative net margin of 1,194.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 283,000 shares of company stock worth $680,950. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $284.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.44. Cerecor has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

