Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.12 Million

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post $53.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.01 million and the lowest is $50.21 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $207.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $215.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $244.69 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $269.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

NYSE EPRT opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

