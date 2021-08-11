Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce sales of $22.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $77.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.50 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $404.32 million, a P/E ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

