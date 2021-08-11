Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GAN by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 145,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 2,688.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 89,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

GAN stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 738,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.05.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

