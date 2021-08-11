Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISBC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 4,216,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

