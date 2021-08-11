Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is ($0.41). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Several analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,617 shares of company stock worth $656,904. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. 1,264,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,491. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

