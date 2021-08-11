Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.19. The company had a trading volume of 212,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,505. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

