Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post sales of $1.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the lowest is $1.87 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 million to $9.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

