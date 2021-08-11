Zacks: Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

AVDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

