Zacks: Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report $276.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.37 million to $283.35 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $253.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

