Zacks: Analysts Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

