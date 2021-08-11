Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

