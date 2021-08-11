Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $907.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

