Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

KDMN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kadmon by 79.7% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kadmon by 6,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,188,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

KDMN opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

