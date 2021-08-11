Zacks: Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Post -$1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.50). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at $197,291,219.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 400,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.