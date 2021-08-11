Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

NYSE CPRI opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07. Capri has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

