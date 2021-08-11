Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

CULP stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Culp has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $173.51 million, a PE ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Culp by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Culp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.