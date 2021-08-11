Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.52 Million

Brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce $159.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.93 million to $161.10 million. Ducommun reported sales of $147.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $656.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ducommun.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ducommun by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.62. Ducommun has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

