Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. KB Home reported sales of $999.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at $18,826,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2,948.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

