Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NYSE KRG remained flat at $$19.76 during trading on Wednesday. 5,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,755. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

