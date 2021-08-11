Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to Announce -$1.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.96). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($2.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($6.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $130,481,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,702,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. 15,660,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,997,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

