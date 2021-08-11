Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.18 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,394,967 shares of company stock valued at $212,080,571. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $917,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 101,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 84.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 652,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,412,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

