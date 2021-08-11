Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report $49.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.15 million and the lowest is $43.90 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $218.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $242.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210.41 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

WRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

