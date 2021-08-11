Zacks: Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

