Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

