Zacks: Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 463.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,471 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 1,140.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 66.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. CommScope has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.18.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

