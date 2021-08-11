Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of CGEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 625,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,712. Compugen has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $450.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.