Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts predict that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter worth $66,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

