Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMBL. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,166. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.