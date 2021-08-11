Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.15. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

