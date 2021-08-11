Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,556,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

