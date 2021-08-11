Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HTLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Heartland Express by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.