Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. NetApp posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 466,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NetApp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after acquiring an additional 409,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. 14,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,702. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

