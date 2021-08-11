Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.34. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $101.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

