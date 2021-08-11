Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of RBA opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

