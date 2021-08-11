Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,152 shares of company stock worth $53,030,767 in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,824. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.49.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.