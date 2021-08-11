Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

