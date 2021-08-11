Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce sales of $49.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.90 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $218.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $242.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $210.41 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

WRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

