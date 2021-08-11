Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €121.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €121.00 ($142.35) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €90.88 ($106.92). 411,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €98.04. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.