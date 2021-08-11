ZClassic Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $3,331.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00298751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00130892 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00156866 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002387 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,274,521 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

