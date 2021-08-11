Zcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,604.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.17 or 0.07006165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $620.02 or 0.01330401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.72 or 0.00372758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00134509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.51 or 0.00597599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00342381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00298444 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

