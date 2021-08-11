Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $572.80

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $572.80 and last traded at $570.48, with a volume of 3421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $567.11.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

