Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $572.80

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $572.80 and last traded at $570.48, with a volume of 3421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $567.11.
ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.95.
In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.
