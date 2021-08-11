ZENZO Market Cap Hits $1.54 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $130.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00037227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00306005 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00036425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006426 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

