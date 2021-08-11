Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 4629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94).

Get Zeta Global alerts:

ZETA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,100,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.