Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

